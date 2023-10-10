Community members and Political officials remember slain Ingham County Democratic Party secretary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in Mid-Michigan and political leaders are mourning the loss of Ted Lawson. The 63-year-old was fatally shot Sunday on Jenison Avenue. A 15-year-old boy is behind bars, accused of the shooting.

Ted Lawson was a committed volunteer during his time as secretary of the Ingham County Democratic Party. Lawson also served on the Board of State Canvassers. Advocating for many officials in the City of Lansing and the causes he found important. He did all of this while working in the meat department at Meijer.

Political officials like Representative Elissa Slotkin, Senator Sarah Anthony, and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor all shared comments on Lawson’s death. Sharing a common sentiment, that he was a dear friend.

During the time of the incident Sunday, Lawson had been canvassing for Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu who is running for city council at large. She says this result of gun violence will not only affect Lawson’s family but also the Lansing community.

“Ted’s incident occurred in his own neighborhood not far from where he lives and so we recognize that this is a city-wide issue. You know, we don’t just see it in some parts of the city and not the others. So, it’s definitely something that needs to be addressed city-wide as far as keeping guns out of the hands of kids and young people. I’m shocked still and praying for his family,” said Pehlivanoglu.

News 10 reached out to the Lansing Police Department, but they couldn’t comment as the investigation is ongoing. However, if you have any information about this shooting, they ask that you contact the department via phone or private message on their Facebook page.

