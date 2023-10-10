Advertise With Us

WATCH: Clinton County Sheriff shares latest on missing toddler

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - As the search for a missing toddler reaches the 24-hour mark, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office gives an update on the search. Two-and-a-half-year-old Jermaine Jones was reported missing Monday morning.

Police said they received a call on the missing child on S. Bauer Road just north of Clark Road in Watertown Township on Oct. 9. He walked away from his home and has not been seen since.

