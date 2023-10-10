Chilly temperatures and rain on Tuesday, plus our top stories of the day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cool and dreary conditions will be the trend moving forward this week, with Wednesday as perhaps the lone exception. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares when the rain will move in on Tuesday. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a look ahead at our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 10, 2023

Average High: 63º Average Low 43º

Lansing Record High: 83° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 23° 1863 and 1876

Jackson Record High: 85º 1913

Jackson Record Low: 24º 1925

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.