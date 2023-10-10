Advertise With Us

Chilly temperatures and rain on Tuesday, plus our top stories of the day

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cool and dreary conditions will be the trend moving forward this week, with Wednesday as perhaps the lone exception. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares when the rain will move in on Tuesday. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a look ahead at our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 10, 2023

  • Average High: 63º Average Low 43º
  • Lansing Record High: 83° 1879
  • Lansing Record Low: 23° 1863 and 1876
  • Jackson Record High: 85º 1913
  • Jackson Record Low: 24º 1925

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Game time for UM-MSU matchup announced
Slain Lansing man identified as Ingham County Democratic Party secretary
Lansing man dies after shooting on Jenison Avenue

Latest News

A 3-year-old boy with special needs from Clinton County is still missing after a day of...
3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs still missing after hours of searching
A man shot and killed on Jenison Ave in Lansing Sunday was identified as an Ingham County...
Slain Lansing man identified as Ingham County Democratic Party secretary
Portions of sidewalk in the city of Lansing are un-passable for wheelchair users, leaving them...
How you can help repair 600 miles worth of sidewalk
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to United Auto Workers members at a rally in Detroit,...
Michigan launches nationwide talent recruitment effort to address stagnant population growth