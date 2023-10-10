Advertise With Us

5 injured after crowd panics during Israel vigil at University of Florida

The University of Florida Police Department secured Turlington Plaza after a loud sound caused students holding a vigil for Israel to flee. (WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville, WCJB Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Several people were hurt after students at the University of Florida, who were attending a vigil for Israel, suddenly fled the area in panic.

Officials with the University of Florida Police Department said that at about 8:55 p.m. Monday, an attendee fainted during the United with Israel candlelight vigil in the university’s Turlington Plaza.

When people asked for someone to call 911, the crowd misunderstood the situation and panicked.

“I gave a speech and a girl screamed, then everyone started running,” Noam Levi, a speaker at the vigil, said. “We didn’t hear a gunshot, but we heard some sort of noise and then everyone started running.”

Five people were hurt as attendees fled the plaza. Emergency crews treated those injured on site.

“All of sudden, I heard screaming and running, and so I started running,” one attendee, Samantha Kline, recounted. “I fell because everyone was falling on top of each other, and I busted my knee a little bit.”

University police responded and secured the scene. They found nothing of concern during a sweep of the scene.

“We have no reason to believe that there was malicious intent behind this incident. It was an accident that was misinterpreted by the crowd that led to panic,” University of Florida Police Chief Linda Stump-Kurnick said.

Attendees were escorted by officers back to the scene to recover their belongings.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Game time for UM-MSU matchup announced
Slain Lansing man identified as Ingham County Democratic Party secretary
Lansing man dies after shooting on Jenison Avenue

Latest News

A 3-year-old boy with special needs from Clinton County is still missing after a day of...
3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs still missing after hours of searching
A man shot and killed on Jenison Ave in Lansing Sunday was identified as an Ingham County...
Slain Lansing man identified as Ingham County Democratic Party secretary
Portions of sidewalk in the city of Lansing are un-passable for wheelchair users, leaving them...
How you can help repair 600 miles worth of sidewalk
Bristol PD lobby shooting - Bristol police - WFSB
Video shows woman shooting in police station lobby
WILX Weather Webcast 10/10/2023 Midday
Cool with Rain Chances Returning