15-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 15-year-old was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a secretary for the Ingham County Democratic Party.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, officers with the Lansing Police Department received a call on a shooting at Jenison Avenue near Theodore Street. A 63-year-old man from Lansing was found lying down on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

The man was identified as Theodore “Ted” Lawson, 63. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Lawson was a secretary for the Ingham County Democratic Party.

Lawson was shot and killed while canvassing, Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin claimed on Twitter (currently rebranding as “X.”)

Lansing Police announced Tuesday morning a 15-year-old male suspect is in custody.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517- 483-4600 and choose option 5, Detective Kristi Pratl at 517-483-6835 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

