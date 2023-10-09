Advertise With Us

Zombies take over the streets of downtown Lansing to help those in need

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Zombies waddled their way toward the State Capitol on Saturday.

Now, obviously, these were not real zombies, just people dressing up for a good cause.

People dressed as zombies joined the annual Zombie Walk in downtown Lansing with the intention of helping those in need. Zombies were encouraged to bring donations for the Greater Lansing Food Bank and were then entered in a drawing for a prize pack worth $100.

Organizer Steven Ward said, “Over the years, we’ve developed quite a donation pool. It’s over 8,000 pounds of food at this point, and over 5,000 in donations as of last year, as far as I’m aware.”

The zombies closed down roads and headed to the State Capitol where they took one chilling photo together.

