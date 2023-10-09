Advertise With Us

Western Michigan house fire kills 2 children while adult, 1 child escape from burning home

(KTTC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A house fire in southwestern Michigan killed two children early Monday while two other people escaped from the burning structure, authorities said.

Firefighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to the home in Kalamazoo about 2 a.m. Officials said an adult and a child had made it out of the home but when crews arrived at the scene, they were met with heavy fire on the first floor that quickly spread to the second floor.

Crews later found the bodies of two children inside the home in the city about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Detroit. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a news release that it extends its “sincerest condolences to the families of the victims,” WZZM-TV reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man dies after shooting on Jenison Avenue
Lansing man shot in the area of Coleman Avenue near Mt. Hope Avenue
Spartan fans gather for first home game without Mel Tucker
Restraining order granted preventing Mel Tucker from releasing text messages
Cheryl Henderson, 76, is facing serious charges after authorities say she tried to flee the...
Woman, 76, flees crash with man on hood of her car, deputies say
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

Latest News

A Day at the park, drawing people from near and far, to enjoy our warm fall weather. People...
Michiganders enjoy the final day of warm fall weather
They were thrown over the fence outside the Jackson County Animal Shelter last month. Both were...
Together Furever: Puppies abandoned at Jackson shelter adopted together
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Game time for UM-MSU matchup announced
WILX Weather Webcast 10/09/2023 Midday
More than a Week to Go with Cooler Temps