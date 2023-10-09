Advertise With Us

STAUDT ON SPORTS LIVE: Michigan-Michigan State time confirmed

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with his take on the announcement of the Michigan v. Michigan State football game being held under the lights of Spartan Stadium, the latest college football rankings, and more.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

