Spartans Top 14th-Ranked Wolverines in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Behind a brace from junior forward Jordyn Wickes and a first-half goal from senior midfielder Gabby Mueller, Michigan State women’s soccer defeated No. 14 Michigan, 3-2, Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at U-M Soccer Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The Spartans move to 9-3-2 (4-1-1 B1G) with the win, while the Wolverines drop to 7-3-3 (3-2-1 B1G). Saturday’s win marked the second-ever win for MSU in Ann Arbor in first since Oct. 21, 1994. MSU has now recorded back-to-back wins against Michigan for the first time in program history.

The win also marked MSU’s first against a ranked opponent this season.

MSU led the shot count, 14-12, including a 6-5 shots on goal advantage. The Spartans also led the corner kick battle, 7-5. “For 86 minutes, we showed what our potential is as a team. We were incredibly thorough. I think we were incredibly dominant for 86 minutes,” said head coach Jeff Hosler. “To create the chances that we did and capitalize – that makes a very dynamic team. I’m excited for this group because of the way we played today and what lies ahead.”

The Spartans got off to a strong start, holding the majority of possession through the opening 10 minutes. MSU recorded the first four shots of the game, with senior midfielder Justina Gaynor and Wickes sending a pair of shots high before the Spartans forced back-to-back saves off shots from graduate defender Celia Gaynor and Justina Gaynor to threaten early.

Michigan’s first chance of the half came in the 16th minute on an on-target look from Avery Kalitta, but MSU goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks corralled the shot to keep the game scoreless. MSU and U-M traded shots in the 19th and 20th minutes before a five-minute back-and-forth defensive battle without a shot from either team.

Wickes broke the ice in the 27th minute after senior midfielder Regan Dalton sent a pass to freshman midfielder Bella Najera in the box, who headed the ball to Wickes for the 1-0 MSU lead.

The Wolverines responded with shots in the 33rd and 37th minutes but were unable to net the equalizer. On the counterattack after U-M’s second shot, sophomore midfielder Emerson Sargeant took the ball from midfield to the 6-yard box, where she sent a shot to the left side of the goal that was initially saved by the U-M goalkeeper. After the ball slipped from the goalkeeper’s hands, Mueller collected the deflection and scored to double the Spartan lead with under 10 minutes to go in the half.

MSU dominated possession and held the Wolverines without a shot for the remainder of the half. Freshman defender Mimi Hallier, who made her first collegiate start Saturday night, recorded a shot in the 40th minute but was unable to add to the MSU lead as the Spartans headed to the break with the 2-0 advantage.

In similar fashion to the first half, the Spartan attack controlled the opening minutes of the second half. Wickes secured the brace in the 56th minute, heading in a corner kick from Regan Dalton to give the Spartans the 3-0 lead.

U-M’s offense found its groove following the third Spartan goal, recording a dangerous chance in the 57th minute inside the box off a free kick that was tapped away by Parks. MSU responded with a pair of shots from Justina Gaynor and Dalton before Michigan retook control of possession in the final 20 minutes.

With three minutes to play, U-M leading scorer Sammi Woods shot past Parks to cut into the MSU lead before Kali Woods found the back of the net for the second Wolverine goal of the night with less than a minute remaining. With time running out, the Wolverines were unable to complete the comeback and the Spartans secured the 3-2 win.

Despite the last-minute U-M goals, Parks put together a remarkable night in goal, recording three saves while earning the win and moving to 9-3-2 on the season. U-M goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski was credited with the loss, also making three saves. MSU’s three goals were the most allowed by Michigan this season.

Up next, the Spartans stay on the road to face Indiana on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m in Bloomington.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.