Spartan football press conference

Michigan State University Spartans mascot, Sparty on the field at Spartan Stadium in East...
Michigan State University Spartans mascot, Sparty on the field at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.(WILX/Matt Schmucker)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans are coming off their Bye Week and ready to travel to Rutgers. The Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) will face the Scarlet Knights (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday at noon.

The Spartans last saw action in Iowa where they lost to the Hawkeyes 16-26 on Sept. 30.

