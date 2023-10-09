Spartan football press conference

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans are coming off their Bye Week and ready to travel to Rutgers. The Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) will face the Scarlet Knights (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday at noon.

The Spartans last saw action in Iowa where they lost to the Hawkeyes 16-26 on Sept. 30.

