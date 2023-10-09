Slain Lansing man identified as Ingham County Democratic Party secretary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man found shot dead on Jenison Ave in Lansing was identified as an Ingham County Democratic Party secretary, the Party confirmed on social media.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, officers with the Lansing Police Department received a call on a shooting at Jenison Avenue near Theodore Street. A 63-year-old man from Lansing was found lying down on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

The man was identified as Theodore “Ted” Lawson, 63. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Lawson was a secretary for the Ingham County Democratic Party.

Lawson was shot and killed while canvassing, Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin claimed on Twitter (currently rebranding as “X.”)

“So terrible to hear that Ted Lawson was killed over the weekend in Lansing, while doing what he has done for so many candidates, including myself: knocking doors and getting out the vote,” her Tweet reads.

“Ted was one of the most involved community members I’ve ever met and regularly volunteered his time for projects that improved mid-Michigan. This is a huge blow to the Lansing community, and my heart goes out to Ted’s loved ones and all who knew him.”

The Ingham County Democratic Party commented on Lawson’s death, saying he will be missed.

“This breaks our heart, we loved you Ted Lawson and you will be missed. He cared so much for his country and community, and gave much of his time and treasure,” the Party said.

Anyone with information on Lawson’s slaying can contact the Lansing Police Department at 517- 483-4600 and choose option 5, or you can call Detective Kristi Pratl at 517-483-6835.

