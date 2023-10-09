Red Sox Fire Pitching Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Boston Red Sox have fired pitching coach Dave Bush. He had been in the role since the 2020 season. Bush also had spent three seasons working the the team’s minor league pitchers. The Red Sox earned run average this past season was 4.52 and the team finished with a 78-84 record, finishing last in the American League East. Manager Alex Cora believes he will be back with the team next season.

