Advertise With Us

Red Sox Fire Pitching Coach

Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, and Alex Verdugo celebrate after scoring on a...
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, and Alex Verdugo celebrate after scoring on a two-run single by Yu Chang during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Boston Red Sox have fired pitching coach Dave Bush. He had been in the role since the 2020 season. Bush also had spent three seasons working the the team’s minor league pitchers. The Red Sox earned run average this past season was 4.52 and the team finished with a 78-84 record, finishing last in the American League East. Manager Alex Cora believes he will be back with the team next season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man dies after shooting on Jenison Avenue
Lansing man shot in the area of Coleman Avenue near Mt. Hope Avenue
Spartan fans gather for first home game without Mel Tucker
Restraining order granted preventing Mel Tucker from releasing text messages
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Game time for UM-MSU matchup announced
Cheryl Henderson, 76, is facing serious charges after authorities say she tried to flee the...
Woman, 76, flees crash with man on hood of her car, deputies say

Latest News

football generic
One Big Game in Area High School Football Friday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hockey Off to Air Force
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Kick off Time Set for Michigan at Michigan State
Harbaugh with his guys
Is Michigan Close to New Deal With Harbaugh?