People receive resources for mental wellness in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday was Family Mental Health Day at Lansing’s Schmidt Community Center.

It was an event that touched on the integral component of a person’s life and a thriving community: mental wellness.

The family-friendly mental wellness event was entirely free and featured activities, games, prizes, and valuable resources for those in need of mental health help.

Those resources included organizations such as Community Mental Health, Ele’s Place, MSU Lingo Lab, Child and Family Charities, and many more.

CEO Jenny Metzmaker said, “We want to be able to get them all the information that they need, maybe they haven’t heard about different programs or activities or what can help with them in their mental wellness journey and we just wanna bring all those resources to them.”

Some of the activities planned for the day included journal decorating, sensory bottle creation, coloring, painting, and yoga.

