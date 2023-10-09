Advertise With Us

Organization holds roundtable in Lansing to discuss Michigan’s education workforce

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 9, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Alliance for Student Opportunity is holding a roundtable discussion Monday on the State of Michigan’s education workforce.

The Michigan Alliance for Student Opportunity is collaborating with public policy advocates and researchers from the University of Michigan and Michigan State.

They will unveil the report examining the state’s education workforce and address the challenges our state faces with K-12 staffing.

The roundtable begins in Lansing at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9.

