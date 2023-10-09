Organization holds roundtable in Lansing to discuss Michigan’s education workforce

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Alliance for Student Opportunity is holding a roundtable discussion Monday on the State of Michigan’s education workforce.

The Michigan Alliance for Student Opportunity is collaborating with public policy advocates and researchers from the University of Michigan and Michigan State.

They will unveil the report examining the state’s education workforce and address the challenges our state faces with K-12 staffing.

The roundtable begins in Lansing at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.