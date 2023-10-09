One Big Game in Area High School Football Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Area high school football teams play their eighth games of the season this Friday and one match up in particular stands out. Portland is at Lansing Sexton, both teams are 7-0. Kick off is at 6pm. Both teams are assured of making the playoffs despite what happens in the final two weeks of the regular season. All the scores and highlights as usual will be seen on Friday Night Frenzy on WILX TV at 11:15pm Friday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.