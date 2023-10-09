Advertise With Us

One Big Game in Area High School Football Friday

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Area high school football teams play their eighth games of the season this Friday and one match up in particular stands out. Portland is at Lansing Sexton, both teams are 7-0. Kick off is at 6pm. Both teams are assured of making the playoffs despite what happens in the final two weeks of the regular season. All the scores and highlights as usual will be seen on Friday Night Frenzy on WILX TV at 11:15pm Friday.

