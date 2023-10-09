No-fee yard waste pickup begins in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the first no-fee yard waste collection for the fall season in East Lansing.

Collections on Oct. 9 will take place for homes east of Abbot Road. Collections for homes west of Abbot Road will take place on Oct. 16.

Yard waste must be placed at the curb by 7:30 a.m. and must be in a paper yard waste bag of no more than 32 gallons or bundled.

