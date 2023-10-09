Advertise With Us

No-fee yard waste pickup begins in East Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the first no-fee yard waste collection for the fall season in East Lansing.

Collections on Oct. 9 will take place for homes east of Abbot Road. Collections for homes west of Abbot Road will take place on Oct. 16.

Yard waste must be placed at the curb by 7:30 a.m. and must be in a paper yard waste bag of no more than 32 gallons or bundled.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hospitalized after shooting on Jenison Ave. in Lansing
Lansing man shot in the area of Coleman Avenue near Mt. Hope Avenue
Spartan fans gather for first home game without Mel Tucker
Restraining order granted preventing Mel Tucker from releasing text messages
Cheryl Henderson, 76, is facing serious charges after authorities say she tried to flee the...
Woman, 76, flees crash with man on hood of her car, deputies say
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

Latest News

They were thrown over the fence outside the Jackson County Animal Shelter last month. Both were...
Together Furever: Puppies abandoned at Jackson shelter adopted together
Lansing community walks to help provide food relief for those in need
The chill in the air will stick around as cooler temperatures hold on for the rest of the week....
WEATHER EXTRA: Cooler temperature stick around for the week
Meridian Township K9 officer ‘Reno’ begins first day