MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University will begin offering 6,000 Michiganders free tuition each year.

The free tuition takes effect during the fall of 2024.

The new financial aid program, the Spartan Tuition Advantage, will automatically cover the full cost of tuition for Pell Grant-eligible Michigan high school graduates with a family income of $65,000 or less.

The only paperwork necessary to apply will be the FAFSA, MSU said. In-state students who meet eligibility and complete a FAFSA are guaranteed coverage, but changes in your financial situation could change your eligibility.

The program is expected to cover tuition for more than 6,000 students each year.

From now until Oct. 21, MSU is waiving the application fee for all in-state applicants, encouraging students to apply as soon as possible. Michigan high schoolers can use the code Spartan1855 for their application fee waiver.

“MSU historically has provided great financial aid packages to in-state students for over 50 years as a means to reduce the financial barriers that can stand between students and their future success through a world-class higher education degree,” said MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff. “The Spartan Tuition Advantage program is an exciting extension of our pledge to the success of future Spartans leaners [sic].”

