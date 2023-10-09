MSU Hockey Off to Air Force

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team is ranked eighth in this week’s national poll after sweeping Lake Superior State this past week end 5-2 and 4-2. It’s the first time in 14 years the Spartans have opened the season with a sweep. Next up two games at Air Force, this Thursday and Friday nights. MSU second year coach Adam Nightingale says he was generally pleased with his team’s development through its first two home games, but not it’s a road trip to try and maintain momentum.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.