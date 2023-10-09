Advertise With Us

MSU Hockey Off to Air Force

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team is ranked eighth in this week’s national poll after sweeping Lake Superior State this past week end 5-2 and 4-2. It’s the first time in 14 years the Spartans have opened the season with a sweep. Next up two games at Air Force, this Thursday and Friday nights. MSU second year coach Adam Nightingale says he was generally pleased with his team’s development through its first two home games, but not it’s a road trip to try and maintain momentum.

