Mid-Michigan Matters: CDC awarding local health departments with grants to fight overdoses
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CDC is awarding health departments a grant to combat overdoses.
The grants come from the Overdose Data to Action Program and aims to improve the lives of people addicted to drugs.
Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Miley with the Barry-Eaton Health Department. She and Taylor discuss this grant in the player above.
More: Mid-Michigan Matters
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.