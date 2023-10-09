Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: CDC awarding local health departments with grants to fight overdoses

Edgefield County Sheriff's Office provides free Narcan training session(Contributed)
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CDC is awarding health departments a grant to combat overdoses.

The grants come from the Overdose Data to Action Program and aims to improve the lives of people addicted to drugs.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Miley with the Barry-Eaton Health Department. She and Taylor discuss this grant in the player above.

