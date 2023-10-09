Michigan State Police looking for missing 5 year old with special needs

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) and Clinton County deputies are looking for a kid with special needs who went missing.

On social media, MSP said they are searching for a 5-year-old special needs boy who was last seen wearing gray and blue shorts and a blue sweatshirt. Officials are searching in the area of Bauer and Clark Road in Eagle Township.

Anyone with information or who comes in contact with the kid is advised to contact Clinton County 911.

