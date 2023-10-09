Meridian Township K9 officer ‘Reno’ begins first day

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new furry officer is reporting for duty for the first time Monday in Meridian Township.

Reno, a 1-year-old German Shepherd, will start Monday with his partner, Officer Antonio Trevino.

Ares, another German Shepherd, began service in 2020—he works with Officer Blaine Anderson.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.