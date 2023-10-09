Advertise With Us

Meridian Township K9 officer ‘Reno’ begins first day

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new furry officer is reporting for duty for the first time Monday in Meridian Township.

Reno, a 1-year-old German Shepherd, will start Monday with his partner, Officer Antonio Trevino.

Ares, another German Shepherd, began service in 2020—he works with Officer Blaine Anderson.

