Local songwriter from ‘The Voice’ performs in Mid-Michigan

Laingsburg, Mich. (WILX) -A local musician performed on Sunday in Laingsburg for family, friends and local fans in Mid-Michigan.

“It’s so good to be here today. This year was even better….I’m so thankful for local roots for helping me and putting this all together,” said Sadie Bass.

Bath Township native and star from The Voice Sadie Bass performed for an audience in McClintock Park. Sadie was on The Voice last year and chose Gwen Stefani as her coach.

Since March 22nd of this year, the singer-songwriter has performed 56 shows in 18 states. The concert was free to the public and gave her a chance to perform for a familiar crowd.

“Now that I’ve done The Voice, things like this aren’t as scary, but it’s good to be home and somewhere familiar where when I say stuff, I know that the people around here are going to understand me, whereas in L.A., I mean, that was a whole different ballgame,” said Sadie Bass.

Sadie is originally from Bath Township, Michigan, and currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee. She says it is no longer scary for her to get on stage.

“I think if there’s something in the back of your mind or in your heart that you’ve had in the back burner, honestly don’t be scared to take a leap and try it. This is your life. You can live it the way you want to live it and keep a journal.”

So far in her career, the Bath Township native has gone on 2 nationwide tours.

