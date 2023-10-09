Lansing community walks to help provide food relief for those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Funding hunger one step at a time was what people hoped to do in this year’s Great Lansing Hunger Walk.

The walk is an annual event that helps raise funds to help provide food relief for poverty. All the funds go to seven local hunger agencies, including the Greater Lansing Food Bank and the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Foundation.

The coordinator for the walk, Bob Barnhart, said this was a chance to give to others.

“I think people feel good that they’re able to reach out and help,” said Barnhart. “Many of us are comfortable. We’re fortunate to live here in the U.S. and have a good living, so we feel that we are able to give to others. And so we think it’s the right thing to do, and we know that we’re making a difference. The others will be, will benefit, and we feel good about that.”

This was the 47th year of the Greater Lansing Hunger Walk.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.