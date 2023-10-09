Advertise With Us

Kick off Time Set for Michigan at Michigan State

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NBC announced today the Saturday, October Michigan at Michigan State football game will indeed kick off at 7:30pm as previously announced. There was speculation NBC might carry the Penn State at Ohio State game in prime time but that game is going to Fox and will kick at noon. This coming Saturday Michigan hosts Indiana at noon while Michigan State plays at Rutgers also at noon to air on the Big Ten Network. The Michigan at MSU game will be seen on WILX-TV.

