Advertise With Us

Jackson hosts Great Pumpkin Giveway

It was the pumpkin giveaway’s fifth event.
(Jefferson United Methodist Church)
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It was the Great Pumpkin Giveaway on Sunday as hundreds of kids were able to get their own free pumpkin when visiting Downtown Jackson.

The event was filled with cider, donuts, and pumpkins. Organizers said the first 300 kids who showed up at the event received a free pumpkin.

Century 21 was an affiliate to the event and Managing Broker John O’Dowd tells us how much fun kids are having in Jackson.

“Oh, they love it. You know,” said John O’Dowd. “It’s kid-friendly and that’s what they’re looking for. It’s kind of like the start of Halloween and the season. So, a lot of people have been here year after year. They enjoy it.”

It was the pumpkin giveaway’s fifth event.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spartan fans gather for first home game without Mel Tucker
Restraining order granted preventing Mel Tucker from releasing text messages
Lansing man shot in the area of Coleman Avenue near Mt. Hope Avenue
Man hospitalized after shooting on Jenison Ave. in Lansing
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 7 Highlights and Scores
Generic gun and money
Suspects in custody after bank robbery in Lansing

Latest News

Zombies take over the streets of downtown Lansing to help those in need
Zombies take over the streets of downtown Lansing to help those in need
People receive resources for mental wellness in Lansing
Local songwriter from ‘The Voice’ performs in Mid-Michigan
‘Fire Prevention Week’ in Mid-Michigan focuses on cooking safety