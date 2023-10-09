Jackson hosts Great Pumpkin Giveway

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It was the Great Pumpkin Giveaway on Sunday as hundreds of kids were able to get their own free pumpkin when visiting Downtown Jackson.

The event was filled with cider, donuts, and pumpkins. Organizers said the first 300 kids who showed up at the event received a free pumpkin.

Century 21 was an affiliate to the event and Managing Broker John O’Dowd tells us how much fun kids are having in Jackson.

“Oh, they love it. You know,” said John O’Dowd. “It’s kid-friendly and that’s what they’re looking for. It’s kind of like the start of Halloween and the season. So, a lot of people have been here year after year. They enjoy it.”

It was the pumpkin giveaway’s fifth event.

