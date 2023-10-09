Israel-Hamas latest, local reaction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The death toll in the fighting between Israel and Hamas rising to 1,600 people. At least 11 Americans were killed when Hamas launched a surprise wide-ranging attack against Israel on Saturday.

Israel’s defense minister has ordered a complete siege of the Gaza strip. Israel also said it will cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel to the strip where more than two million people live.

Monday, rescue workers found 100 bodies in a tiny farming community in southern Israel following a long hostage standoff with gunmen.

MSU Professor of International Relations, Yael Aronoff lived in Israel for 12 years and shared her reaction to the violence.

“When this happens, it’s not just the people that are killed. It’s all their family and friends that are forever impacted -- and it tears people apart.”

Aronoff recalled the time she spent in Israel as a little girl. “I was in a bomb shelter during the Yom Kippur War when I was five years old. So when I hear people were scared in bomb shelters, I still remember that from when I was a child.”

On October 7, Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched an invasion against Israel from the Gaza strip breaking through the Gaza-Israel border and forcing entry into the nearby community.

As a professor of international relations, Aronoff said “they haven’t had true peace throughout the 75 years – although they’re again not blameless in terms of mistakes and missed opportunities that they’ve made. But also Palestinians deserve statehood and independence. Unfortunately, these tactics are only making things worse.”

Combined, more than 1,000 people have been killed after the Hamas attack. Monday, the militant group threatened to execute hostages if Israel bombs civilian houses in Gaza.

Aronoff said during the attack on Saturday, her good friend suffered the unimaginable.

“His daughter and son-in-law were killed in their home. They were covering their son who was shot in the stomach and had surgery. It was really, really horrific.”

A horrific experience that Aronoff said she compares to 9/11.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s offensive attack against Hamas has “only started.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.