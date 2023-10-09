Is Michigan Close to New Deal With Harbaugh?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said Monday he hopes he is close to a renegotiated contract with football coach Jim Harbaugh. As for Harbaugh he said he wants to feel wanted and that his contract has been a 3 1/2 year issue. Michigan is currently ranked second in the Associated Press poll with a 6-0 record and is a heavy favorite at home Saturday over Indiana. Harbaugh says he is trying to concentrate on preparing his team to play through its schedule.

