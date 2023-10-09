Advertise With Us

Is Michigan Close to New Deal With Harbaugh?

Harbaugh with his guys
Harbaugh with his guys(WNEM)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said Monday he hopes he is close to a renegotiated contract with football coach Jim Harbaugh. As for Harbaugh he said he wants to feel wanted and that his contract has been a 3 1/2 year issue. Michigan is currently ranked second in the Associated Press poll with a 6-0 record and is a heavy favorite at home Saturday over Indiana. Harbaugh says he is trying to concentrate on preparing his team to play through its schedule.

