How you can help repair 600 miles worth of sidewalk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Portions of sidewalk in the city of Lansing are un-passable for wheelchair users, leaving them no option but to get around on the road.

With 600 miles worth of sidewalks in the city, officials need your help to maintain them.

As you walk through the streets of Lansing, you might not think twice about gaps, cracks, and uneven walkways. However, for Christopher Thompson and his wheelchair, it’s a treacherous expedition.

“A lot of them are really scary because you’re going down an incline that is extremely dangerous. Basically, it makes my heart feel like I’m having a heart attack. Any time I go between Penn and Cedar I have to travel in the road,” said Thompson.

He says reporting damaged sidewalks on the city’s app ‘Lansing Connect’, is extremely easy, and extremely helpful for people like himself using wheelchairs. Lansing’s Public Works Director Andy Kilpatrick says it’s helpful for him too, as they make repairs on a complaint basis.

“For us to keep (the sidewalks) safe, people are gonna have to kind of partner with us. If we get a number of complaints, we will start to look at an area and design that for a project, but we really rely on our residents to report that,” said Kilpatrick.

Reports get compiled digitally, allowing the city to map out its next repair. They’ll make temporary fixes until funding allows for a complete replacement.

“If we’re going to replace 10 miles in a given year, we’ll need about two and a half million dollars. It is more difficult in Michigan, with the seasons we have, and sidewalks don’t last as long if you’re putting salt on them a lot,” said Kilpatrick.

“But the city is trying to fix them. As long as they’re reported,” said Thompson.

Reporting damaged sidewalks to help out their fellow neighbor, and to keep the city moving across 600 miles of cement. You can also report concerns via phone, email, or letter.

