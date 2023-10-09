Helicopters flying low through Mid-Michigan for electric transmission inspections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Electric Transmission Company will continue inspecting high-voltage transmission structures, lines and equipment throughout the state by helicopter on Monday.

The inspection will cover multiple counties, including Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee and Livingston. Crews will check for lightning damage, wear and tear, and vegetation hazards.

With these inspections, helicopters will fly lower than usual, so those who see one shouldn’t be alarmed.

Inspections are required to wrap up on Wednesday.

