GM makes another offer to UAW as negotiations continue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors (GM) handed in another offer to the United Auto Workers (UAW) union Monday in an effort to come to an agreement.

This comes after UAW president Shawn Fain’s announcement on Friday when GM agreed to place its electric battery manufacturing under the national master agreement just before the live stream started on Friday.

Here is what GM is offering:

For most employees

20 percent increase over life of agreement with 10 percent increase Year 1. Almost all UAW represented employees at GM will make $39.24/hour or ~$82,000/year in base wages by end of agreement

Reinstatement of COLA for team members at max wages starting Year 2

Healthcare: no change to premiums for world-class healthcare

Juneteenth, two weeks of paid parental leave and up to five weeks of vacation

For temporary and in-progression employees

In-progression steps cut in half to two years

All active full-time temps with one year of employment will be immediately converted to Step 1 in-progression employees upon ratification

Temporary team member wages to $20/hour

Retirement security

Company contribution increased from 6.4 percent to 8 percent of wages for active in-progression employees

Company contribution for healthcare in retirement increased from $1 to $1.25 per hour worked for active in-progression employees

$1,000 payment to active traditional employees’ defines contribution plan

