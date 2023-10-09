Advertise With Us

GM makes another offer to UAW as negotiations continue

(Lowell Rose)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors (GM) handed in another offer to the United Auto Workers (UAW) union Monday in an effort to come to an agreement.

This comes after UAW president Shawn Fain’s announcement on Friday when GM agreed to place its electric battery manufacturing under the national master agreement just before the live stream started on Friday.

Here is what GM is offering:

For most employees

  • 20 percent increase over life of agreement with 10 percent increase Year 1. Almost all UAW represented employees at GM will make $39.24/hour or ~$82,000/year in base wages by end of agreement
  • Reinstatement of COLA for team members at max wages starting Year 2
  • Healthcare: no change to premiums for world-class healthcare
  • Juneteenth, two weeks of paid parental leave and up to five weeks of vacation

For temporary and in-progression employees

  • In-progression steps cut in half to two years
  • All active full-time temps with one year of employment will be immediately converted to Step 1 in-progression employees upon ratification
  • Temporary team member wages to $20/hour

Retirement security

  • Company contribution increased from 6.4 percent to 8 percent of wages for active in-progression employees
  • Company contribution for healthcare in retirement increased from $1 to $1.25 per hour worked for active in-progression employees
  • $1,000 payment to active traditional employees’ defines contribution plan

Previous coverage on UAW strike:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man dies after shooting on Jenison Avenue
Lansing man shot in the area of Coleman Avenue near Mt. Hope Avenue
Spartan fans gather for first home game without Mel Tucker
Restraining order granted preventing Mel Tucker from releasing text messages
Cheryl Henderson, 76, is facing serious charges after authorities say she tried to flee the...
Woman, 76, flees crash with man on hood of her car, deputies say
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

Latest News

A Day at the park, drawing people from near and far, to enjoy our warm fall weather. People...
Michiganders enjoy the final day of warm fall weather
They were thrown over the fence outside the Jackson County Animal Shelter last month. Both were...
Together Furever: Puppies abandoned at Jackson shelter adopted together
clouds with blue sky and Fall trees
Cool temperatures to start off Monday, and a preview of what we’re working on
Organization holds roundtable in Lansing to discuss Michigan’s education workforce