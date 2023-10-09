Game time for UM-MSU matchup announced

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The kick-off time for the Michigan v. Michigan State football game has been announced. The in-state rivals will meet under the lights of Spartan Stadium on Oct. 21 for a 7:30 p.m. start and can be seen on WILX. It will be the first time the Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) and Wolverines (6-0, 3-0) meet for a night game at Spartan Stadium in the legendary rivalry.

The announcement was made on Monday after some rumblings the nighttime game would be bumped for a highly-anticipated Penn State v. Ohio State matchup. Penn State is currently ranked 6th while Ohio State is ranked 2nd. That game will air on Fox.

This will be the first meeting since the Spartans and Wolverines were involved in an incident in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium after Michigan’s 29-7 win over the Spartans. That incident resulted in several players being suspended, and then charged.

🚨SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨



Our game on October 21st will be at 7:30pm ET on @nbc.#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/YwKydeaRK6 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 9, 2023

