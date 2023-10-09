First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our average high temperature today is 63º, but we will hold on to below average readings with highs in the low 50s. No big warming trend is in our future with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 40s each night.

We continue with an area of low pressure aloft over Ontario that will have us under the clouds again today. The greater chance of rain today will once again be over the northern part of the state, but we may see a few showers pass through Mid-Michigan. The most likely time today to see a few raindrops will be this afternoon into the evening hours.

Wednesday is promising to be a dry day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Enjoy the peeks at the sun and dry weather Wednesday since it will not last long. Our next storm system will approach the area Thursday and bring a few afternoon rain showers. On and off rain is then expected each day Friday into early next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 10, 2023

Average High: 63º Average Low 43º

Lansing Record High: 83° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 23° 1863

Jackson Record High: 85º 1913

Jackson Record Low: 24º 1925

