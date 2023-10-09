‘Fire Prevention Week’ in Mid-Michigan focuses on cooking safety

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Today marks the start of National Fire Prevention Week and as people begin to prepare their holiday dinners this fall being attentive in the kitchen will help prevent a cooking fire.

The Michigan Fire Inspectors Society reported in September of 2023, that 80 deaths resulted from house fires in the state.

“Many times, people will tell us they didn’t think the fire was going to happen to them. Or the underestimate how quickly a fire can actually grow in size,” said Michael McLeieer, former firefighter now with Michigan’s Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS).

McLeieer worked alongside the National Fire Protection Association to encourage cooking safety which was the theme for the 2023 Fire Prevention Week in hopes of preventing cooking fires.

“In today’s homes, less than 2 minutes it takes for a home to go into complete flashover,” said McLeieer. “Which is where everything in that home catches fire.”

McLeieer said in addition to materials like plastic, there are many factors that cause a fire to quickly spread through a home.

“Our homes are built in more of an open floor plan, we don’t have each and every room that has doors that we can close. A closed door slows that smoke and fire from spreading,” said McLeieer. “Cooking fires are the second leading cause of house fires in the state. 51% of Michiganders who experienced a house fire not having a working smoke alarm. Smoking alarms give us a 50% better chance of escaping a home fire alive.”

McLeieer said prevention can be simple but important. Like staying by the stove when cooking, setting an alarm if you get distracted, keeping flammable items away from the stove, and cleaning up old grease.

“Even if it’s dried, it’s very flammable and if grease is dried on the stove or in the oven, we want to make sure we clean it up right away.”

Also using the back burners on a stove and reminding those with tiny hands and feet to keep a good distance from a hot stove-top or oven.

“It’s important that we create a 3 ft kid-free zone anytime we are cooking, baking, broiling, or frying so that we can make sure young ones stay safe.

McLeieer also shared that never remove a burning pan from the stove or kitchen. If oil or food begins to smoke smother, it with a metal lid.

Lastly, make sure you put the pot and pan handles toward the back of the stove to prevent spills or burns.

