Advertise With Us

Family working to restore UFO-shaped home in DeWitt Township

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A few months ago, a unique home went for sale in DeWitt Township. A futuristic design resembling a flying saucer and a one-of-a-kind home now has new owners.

Previous coverage: Out-of-this-world UFO-shaped home in DeWitt Township seeks new owner

Jennie Shire and Sam Postema, from Lainsburg, officially moved in at the end of August. Although the home is a bit of a fixer-upper, they said they are more than ready for the challenge.

The home was truly a hidden gem that seemed to have descended straight from the animated world of “The Jetsons.” It was built in 1994 by Robert Clark—the previous owner who passed in December 2022.

Clark put a lot of time into the property, and Shire and Postema said they will do their best to revitalize the home to its former glory.

After the house was put on the market, it was booked with showings. Shire said they almost lost it to another buyer. When that buyer backed out, the house was theirs.

“I was stalking realtor.com, and I seen it come up, and I sent it to everybody purely as a joke, and immediately everybody was like, we need to go look at it,” said Shire.

“Yeah, it needs to be updated, but every house you buy needs to be updated, so it really wasn’t any different. It was just a very unique, cool-looking house that no one else has, so it was perfect for us,” said Postema.

The house has tons of twists and turns—almost every room in the home is rounded. The couple said they will remove some of the curves to make the home more functional for their family while still staying true to the original owner’s vision when he built it.

“Nobody’s ever seen something like this before, even though it’s been right here all these years, nobody really even knew it was here,” said Shire.

“It had everything we wanted in a house that we were willing to fix up,” said Postema.

The family is no stranger to a fixer-upper. The duo worked on homes in the past, but this would be their first time documenting the journey.

They are unsure when all of the renovations will be finished on the home, but they are planning on updating everyone on their journey on TikTok.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hospitalized after shooting on Jenison Ave. in Lansing
Lansing man shot in the area of Coleman Avenue near Mt. Hope Avenue
Spartan fans gather for first home game without Mel Tucker
Restraining order granted preventing Mel Tucker from releasing text messages
Cheryl Henderson, 76, is facing serious charges after authorities say she tried to flee the...
Woman, 76, flees crash with man on hood of her car, deputies say
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

Latest News

They were thrown over the fence outside the Jackson County Animal Shelter last month. Both were...
Together Furever: Puppies abandoned at Jackson shelter adopted together
One man was hospitalized after being shot near Mt. Hope Avenue Saturday night.
Lansing man shot in the area of Coleman Avenue near Mt. Hope Avenue
One man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being shot on a street in Lansing.
Man hospitalized after shooting on Jenison Ave. in Lansing
A few months ago, a unique home went for sale in DeWitt Township. A futuristic design...
Family working to restore DeWitt Township UFO-shaped home