Elsie community gathers for Fall Festival

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is deep into fall in October, and Elsie is hosting a festival with the seasons changing.

All day Saturday, people in the Elsie community gathered on Main Street where they enjoyed a silent auction and other activities.

The festival was a chance to give back as people were able to donate to a good cause.

One person told News 10 about her personal connection with the festival.

“This means a lot to me because 20 years ago my mother started the food pantry,” said Sue Peterson from the Elsie Area Food Pantry. “And she did it for 20 years until she passed away. So then we took it over. I have a lot of personal connection to it”

The proceeds from the Fall Fest will go towards the Elsie Area Food Pantry.

