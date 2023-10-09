Education workforce study shows impact of teacher shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students used to pick their classes based on who was teaching a particular subject. Today, students are unsure if their teachers will stay for the school term.

Both Michigan State University and The University of Michigan took twelve months to interview teachers and administrators about the impact of the educator shortage.

Chris Torres. who helped conduct the interviews, said many school districts are recruiting talent from each other.

Torres said, “Given that the supply of folks has been so low, recently there has been a lot of poaching going on according to district leaders.”

Another issue being faced by school districts is the absence of qualified substitute teachers. according to Jacqueline Gardner the Director of Data and Evaluation, some school superintendents have had to step in and teach a class.

“We had district and school leaders actually teaching in the classroom, filling in for vacancies filling in for absences for more than one day at a time. Sometimes we had leaders say it was for multiple days or even weeks that they were in a classroom teaching”, said Gardner.

Things like higher teacher wages, expanding efforts for teacher recruitment, and allocation of additional funds have been talked about as possible solutions.

The new report will hopefully provide lawmakers the ability to create change in a time when teachers are hard to find.

