Cool temperatures to start off Monday, and a preview of what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cooler than normal air has settled into Mid-Michigan over the past few days--and is not going anywhere soon. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks down the Fall-like temperatures we’ll feel this week. Plus, join Nicole Buchmann for a preview of Studio 10, and Taylor Gattoni is at the News 10+ Digital Desk with what’s coming up on First at 4 and for our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 9, 2023

  • Average High: 64º Average Low 43º
  • Lansing Record High: 84° 1939
  • Lansing Record Low: 23° 1989
  • Jackson Record High: 86º 1913
  • Jackson Record Low: 23º 1989

