Celebrate Pita Way’s grand opening with delicious dishes and deals

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Move out of the way for Pita Way!

This flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food is served up fast and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.

Studio 10 sat down with Savio Kizy, the operating partner for the new East Lansing location.

He explained his “path to partnership” and how others can open a Pita Way just like him.

The East Lansing location will have it’s official grand opening on October 10th and 11th where they will do a BOGO buy one get one sandweech, quesopita and the pita way bowl for free, ALL DAY no coupon necessary.

Pita Way started in Michigan in 2010 and now has 25 locations with about 15 more on the way. Pita Way loves getting involved with the community and is looking for great leadership to partner with and grow together.

Downtown East Lansing location is at 918 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823 near Michigan State’s campus.

For more information: https://pitaway.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.