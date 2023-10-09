BenjaMen of Jackson raise $300k for charity

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson-based fundraising group has donated over $300,000 to charity.

The BenjaMen of Jackson, founded by a group of friends in Dec. 2016, aims to raise money for local 501c3 programs and charities.

The group aims to encourage local men to give back to their community. They meet quarterly to pool funds and donate $10,000 to a charity.

The name is derived from the group’s only prerequisite - each member must donate $100 (a “Benjamin”) four times per year.

To date, the group has raised $305,124.82 for 25 local organizations, including food banks, elder care facilities, and student initiatives.

The group is supported in part by local businesses that donate $250 quarterly to the organization. These businesses are known as “Patriot Sponsors.”

The group’s next meeting is on Dec. 5 at Ogma Brewing Co. in Jackson.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.