Lansing man shot in the area of Coleman Avenue near Mt. Hope Avenue

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man was hospitalized after being shot near Mt Hope Avenue Saturday night.

At 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Lansing police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Coleman Avenue near Bank Street. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old Lansing man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital.

The Lansing Police Department said an investigation is ongoing.

News 10 was on the scene and saw Lansing police and Michigan State Police cars lining the streets.

Crewmembers later saw an officer talk with neighbors at their front doors.

This is a breaking story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

