Police presence blocks off part of Jenison Avenue in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large police presence was active on the scene at Jenison Avenue Sunday afternoon.

News 10 was on the scene and saw multiple Lansing police cars lining the street of Jenison Avenue between Maple and Theodore Streets in the northern part of Lansing.

Jenison Avenue has been taped off at the Theodore intersection.

News crews saw police going door to door asking for information and saw police dogs on the scene. Officials did eventually leave the scene at around 3:45 p.m.

It is unknown at this time what has happened.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

