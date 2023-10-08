Michigan State volleyball outlasted by Northwestern in five

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State volleyball was defeated by Northwestern in five sets on Saturday night, 3-2 (25-22, 16-25, 20-25, 26-24, 10-15). Junior outside hitter Grace Kelly and senior libero Nalani Iosia each had career-highs for the Spartans, with Kelly posting 20 kills and Iosia finishing with 27 digs. The Spartans move to 11-6 overall and 3-3 in B1G play, while Northwestern improves to 8-8 and 2-4 in conference play.

Sophomore middle blocker Evie Doezema had 10 kills for the Spartans hitting .381 on 21 swings and freshman outside hitter Taylah Holdem added nine kills. Holdem also had 10 digs for MSU. Junior setter Julia Bishop led the Spartans with 28 assists and freshman setter Cameron Berger added 13.

Fifth year middle blocker Amani McArthur led Michigan State with seven blocks. Freshman middle blocker Zuzanna Kulig saw her first action as a Spartan and had three kills and two blocks in her return from injury.

Michigan State hit .144 for the match compared to .243 for Northwestern. The Wildcats finished with more kills (65 to 58), digs (77 to 72) and blocks (11 to 9). Julia Sangiacomo led all players with 32 kills and Alexa Rousseau had 50 assists. Kennedy Hill had a match-high eight blocks and Ellee Stinson finished with 27 digs.

Kelly’s six kills paced the Spartans in set one as MSU responded well to an early 9-7 deficit to take the first. A block by McArthur and Moore gave Michigan State its first lead of the frame since the 2-0 mark at 10-9. Northwestern would later tie the set at 16-16 on an ace by Rousseau, but MSU responded with a 3-0 run that featured a pair of kills by Kelly to go up 19-16. Michigan State increased its lead to as many as five in the set, leading 23-18 late before a mini Wildcats run brought them back within a pair at 23-21. Kills by Kelly and Holdem finished off the set in MSU’s favor.

Northwestern tied things up with a set two victory after hitting .423 with 14 kills in the frame. MSU led early on, 7-6, but an ensuing 7-1 Wildcats run gave them the lead for good in the second. Michigan State cut the lead to four at 16-12 to force a Northwestern timeout, but the Wildcats responded well out of the break with a 6-1 run to lead 22-13.

The Wildcats took an early 7-6 lead over the Spartans and would maintain that advantage throughout the remainder of the set. Michigan State brought its deficit back with two late at 18-16 following a kill by Kulig, but Northwestern would use a 4-1 run to put themselves on set point.

MSU led early in set four, but Northwestern would lead by as many as five points in the set at 17-12. Michigan State used a late Wildcats service to build its momentum, trailing by just three at 20-17. Three consecutive attacking errors by Northwestern brought their lead in the fourth to just one at 21-20. Kills by Doezema and Kelly tied the set up at 22-22 as the teams started to trade points. Northwestern was on match point, 24-23, but a kill by Kelly tied things up at 24 apiece. A Wildcats error put the Spartans on set point where junior setter Rachel Muisenga’s ace forced a fifth set.

Northwestern led 5-1 early in set five before Michigan State battled back to tie things up at 6-6 on a kill by McArthur. The Wildcats responded however scoring five of the next six points in the set to take an 11-7 lead. MSU kills from Doezema and Holdem brought Michigan State back within two points trailing 12-10, but Northwestern would go on to score three straight to take the set and the match.

UP NEXT

Michigan State hits the road next weekend for a pair of matches at No. 2-ranked Nebraska and Iowa. The Spartans first face Nebraska at 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 13 before heading to Iowa City for a 6:00 p.m. CT match against the Hawkeyes on Saturday, Oct. 14. Michigan State was defeated by Nebraska, 3-1, on Friday, Oct. 6 and have not faced Iowa yet in 2023.

