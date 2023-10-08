Advertise With Us

Lansing veterans receive free walk in flu shots from local clinic

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the weather gets colder, the risk of catching the flu rises higher.

On Saturday, military veterans got the chance to get their flu shot at a clinic in South Lansing. Veterans who are enrolled in the V.A. healthcare were able to have a walk-in flu shot at the Lansing Veteran Clinic on Cedar Street.

The vaccines are free for all veterans, and Nurse Manager Sue Diaz says it is important to have vaccines ready and available for those who served.

Nurse manager Sue Diaz, said, “Making it readily available to our veterans when it is right for them or convenient for them is important to have the access. That is why we are doing it as a walk-in so that way they don’t have to make appointments, and that is why we do it on Saturdays so that way our veterans can work during the week all day.”

If anyone missed Saturday’s walk-in, the clinic said they have walk-in clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

