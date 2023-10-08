Honoring survivors of domestic violence on Purple Out Day in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a gathering to honor survivors of domestic violence.

Saturday, people wore purple at the State Capitol in Lansing as part of an annual event.

Purple Out Day was a family-friendly event acknowledging loved ones and survivors of domestic violence, as well as the people who work to support the community. Organizers say over 40 community partners and vendors helped with the event. It was hosted by Lansing’s own entertainment group, The Smack Show.

Voices of Color founder Tanesha Ash-Shakoor said they have a goal in these events.

“We all are working for one goal, and that’s to save lives. Those who have been impacted by domestic violence, and intimate partner violence. And also, just various legislations and bills that we’re fighting for to help save lives for victims and survivors as well.”

This year’s Purple Day Out was their fifth annual event.

