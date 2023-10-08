First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our average high temperature today is 64º, but we will be about ten degrees cooler than average across the area today with highs in the low to mid 50s. The cool temperatures hold on all week with daytime highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Today will look and feel a lot like Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower may pop-up in a few locations today, but most area will be dry. Today will be another breezy day with winds out of the west at 10-20 MPH. The clouds rush in this evening and a few widely scattered rain showers are possible tonight. Lows tonight drop back to the upper 30s to near 40º.

Tuesday a storm system over Ontario will try to bring a few rain showers to the area. The better chance of rain Tuesday will be over Northern Michigan. Wednesday promised to be a dry day with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Our next storm system approaches from the west Thursday and brings the return of rain showers. The slow moving storm will bring on and off rain to the area Thursday into early next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 9, 2023

Average High: 64º Average Low 43º

Lansing Record High: 84° 1939

Lansing Record Low: 23° 1989

Jackson Record High: 86º 1913

Jackson Record Low: 23º 1989

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.