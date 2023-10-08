Advertise With Us

2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits Lansing

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Election season is on the horizon, and by November 2024, the U.S. will learn who will be the next President of the United States.

Meanwhile, one candidate stopped in Lansing on his campaign trail to meet with Mid-Michigan voters.

Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy met with Lansing residents at the Doubletree by Hilton, located on Michigan and Grand Avenue. There, he shared his policies with Michigan voters on issues such as rising costs and housing.

“This epidemic of homelessness that they have in San Francisco is about to roll across the country like a tsunami because the price of the cost of housing is rising so dramatically,” said Kennedy

Kennedy is one of three Democrats running for office, including Marianne Williamson and President Joe Biden, who is running for re-election.

Gun buyback event more than doubles in size for second-year in Lansing
