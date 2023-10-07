Striking workers react to Shawn Fain announcement

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A recent message from UAW President Shawn Fain Friday left workers in Lansing feeling good about the future of their strike.

Workers continue to walk picket lines outside the General Motors Lansing Parts Distribution Center, GM Delta Assembly Plant, and Tony M’s restaurant on Creyts Road. They all took a moment to listen as Fain delivered an update on negotiations with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

While fain reports progress, citing some historic compromises from auto companies at the bargaining table, workers from the Delta Assembly Plant, like Cody Zaremba, said only demands met on Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) and elimination of tiered wages will take them off the picket line.

“I have no doubt about it that our current UAW would definitely put another plant on strike if they felt the need,” he said, after hearing that Fain did not call any additional locations to strike. “So it shows that we’re gaining momentum, and we are proceeding very positively.”

Bobby Cotter has been picketing outside Tony M’s for more than a week and said Fain’s message gives him hope for a quick return to work.

“I’d rather be working anyways,” he said. “So if this is what you have to do to keep working, it’s what you have to do.”

Fain said negotiations with Detroit’s auto industry big three will continue, until agreements that reflect worker demands are met.

