Restraining order granted preventing Mel Tucker from releasing text messages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new development in the investigation involving former head MSU Football Coach Mel Tucker.

According to Gannett, Brenda Tracy has been granted a restraining order from an Ingham County Circuit Court Judge.

The judge ruled that Tracy had shown the need for immediate action to stop Tucker and his attorney from disclosing sensitive, confidential information.

The restraining order would prevent Tucker’s attorneys from releasing any more text messages like they did on Thursday.

The Judge’s order also reportedly said that it appeared the sensitive information gathered was in violation of Michigan law.

