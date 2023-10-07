Advertise With Us

MSU rock repainted to say ‘Hire Urban Meyer’

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University rock received a new paint job.

The rock now says “Hire Urban Meyer.”

Meyer is the former head football coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Flordia Gators.

Some MSU fans are hoping he replaces former football coach Mel Tucker.

