MSU rock repainted to say ‘Hire Urban Meyer’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University rock received a new paint job.

The rock now says “Hire Urban Meyer.”

Meyer is the former head football coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Flordia Gators.

Some MSU fans are hoping he replaces former football coach Mel Tucker.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.