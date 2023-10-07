MSU professor weighs in on economic impact of UAW strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From a slowing of the supply chain, to scattered worker layoffs, the UAW strike has made its mark on the U.S. economy.

In Michigan, thousands of workers have continued to walk picket lines at both the General Motors Lansing Parts Redistribution Center, and the GM Lansing Delta Assembly Plant.

Now three weeks into the strike, worker wallets are tightening, while both Ford and General Motors make layoffs nationwide.

“We’ve started to see additional layoffs, especially at the tier one suppliers,” said Michigan State University Professor and supply chain expert Dr. Jason Miller. “But also at the auto makers, as cascading effects from plant shutdowns have affected other plants throughout the network.”

UAW President Shawn Fain sent a message of negotiation progress Friday, but did not announce any additional strikes, which he noted as a step toward resolution. Until that happens, Miller said current strikes are already having some impact on auto industry supply chains.

“But what we’re starting to see is, okay, if this assembly plant is shut down that means a lot of parts suppliers that provide for that plant are going to be shut down,” he said.

When the strike ends, Miller expects a quick return to pre-strike business, with laid-off workers going back to their respective assembly lines.

